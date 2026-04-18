Mauritius Launches National AI Strategy Built on Fairness and Accountability Principles

Mauritius has launched its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025-2029 alongside a set of ethical guidelines aimed at governing AI adoption across its digital economy, positioning the island nation as an ethics-led technology hub in the region.

The strategy was unveiled April 10 by the government’s AI Unit with support from the United Nations Development Programme. It introduces a framework built on four principles — fairness, accountability, inclusiveness and responsibility, referred to collectively as FAIR — designed to guide how AI systems are developed and deployed across both public and private sectors.

Information Technology, Communication and Innovation Minister Avinash Ramtohul highlighted AI as a key driver of economic transformation, innovation and competitiveness at the launch.

The framework is intended to ensure that AI systems operate transparently and responsibly, particularly in sectors that rely on automated decision-making and large-scale data analysis. Among the sectors likely to feel the impact are betting and gaming, where operators increasingly rely on algorithm-driven tools for player monitoring, fraud detection and personalized marketing. Globally, regulators have begun tightening oversight of AI systems used in gambling, with a focus on fairness, consumer protection and the mitigation of harm linked to automated processes.

The strategy also aims to support innovation by providing clearer governance frameworks for AI adoption in sectors including financial technology, public services and digital platforms. Officials said the initiative forms part of Mauritius’ broader effort to develop a high-technology economy grounded in ethical principles.