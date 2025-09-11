Janngo Capital Invests in Moroccan AI Startup Jobzyn to Transform Recruitment Across Africa

Janngo Capital, a leading pan-African investment firm, has announced an investment in Jobzyn, a Moroccan startup using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the recruitment process. The platform applies automation, transparency, and AI-driven tools to help companies identify the right talent while guiding candidates toward better career choices.

Fixing Recruitment Bottlenecks With AI

Recruiters in Africa often face an overwhelming number of irrelevant applications. Jobzyn addresses this challenge with AI tools that:

Match candidates to the most suitable job offers

to the most suitable job offers Highlight relevant profiles for recruiters

for recruiters Assess soft skills before the interview stage

This improves hiring efficiency while reducing time wasted on mismatched applications.

For candidates, Jobzyn offers a radical transparency model: users can access employee video testimonials, office photos, salary details, and company vision statements. This helps ensure stronger alignment between candidates’ expectations and employers’ environments — a feature particularly valuable to younger jobseekers.

Backing Inclusion and Youth Employment

Janngo Capital’s investment reflects its focus on inclusion and accessibility in Africa’s job market, with a strong emphasis on women and youth.

Currently, Africa generates only 3 million new jobs annually, far short of the 20–30 million needed each year by 2050 to keep up with population growth. Women account for just 20% of the formal workforce, and platforms like Jobzyn aim to close this gap.

“Radical transparency and the effective use of technology can profoundly transform how talent and companies connect,” said Simo Zizi, CEO and co-founder of Jobzyn. “With Janngo Capital’s support, we aim to make the job market more accessible, fair, and efficient across Africa.”

Janngo Capital’s Gender-Equality Mandate

Janngo Capital manages Africa’s largest gender-equality-focused tech fund, investing up to €5 million in startups that create scalable employment opportunities. Its portfolio is 56% women-led, with 67% of companies based in Francophone Africa, spanning health, logistics, e-commerce, mobility, and financial services.

“Jobzyn combines transparency, technology, and inclusion to transform access to employment in Africa,” said Fatoumata Bâ, Founder and Executive Chair of Janngo Capital. “Entrepreneurship is one of the most powerful engines for creating economic opportunities at scale, and Jobzyn is addressing a crucial challenge of integrating women into the workforce.”

Adoption, Partnerships, and Recognition

Jobzyn already counts major corporations among its clients, including Deloitte, PwC, Glovo, Maroc Telecom, Inwi, Intelcia, and TGCC.

The startup has also partnered with universities and higher education institutions, offering a white-label Career Centre solution. Schools such as INSEA, ESI, HEM, and HEC Rabat now use Jobzyn to provide students with access to job postings, while tracking employment rates and salary levels after graduation.

In December 2024, Jobzyn was awarded the EBRD Star Venture Award, recognizing its impact within Morocco and potential to scale across the wider MENA region.

What’s Next for Jobzyn

With Janngo Capital’s backing, Jobzyn plans to:

Accelerate AI development to strengthen recruitment insights

to strengthen recruitment insights Expand across Africa and MENA markets

markets Broaden partnerships with employers and universities

with employers and universities Continue making the recruitment process more transparent, fair, and efficient

By combining AI innovation with social impact, Jobzyn is positioning itself as a key player in Africa’s employment landscape, at a time when millions of new jobs are urgently needed to secure the continent’s economic future.