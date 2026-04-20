Intel and Origin Labs Sign AI Education Partnership Targeting Universities Across Africa

Intel and Origin Research and Innovation Labs have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand AI education and skills development across African academic institutions, with a focus on building locally grounded innovation ecosystems.

The partnership aims to provide educators and students with practical technology capabilities through faculty enablement, curriculum integration, hands-on training and mentorship. A central goal is ensuring that skills developed in classrooms flow into innovation hubs and startups addressing local challenges, with solutions designed to scale across the continent.

“Developing AI capability at scale requires collaboration across industry, education, and innovation ecosystems,” said Susan Mbogo, Intel’s country manager for East Africa. “Through our partnership with Origin Labs, we are creating a locally based platform to help equip African talent with the skills, tools, and opportunities needed to participate meaningfully in the global digital economy.”

Prof. Ndirangu Kioni, lead and focal point at Origin Labs, said the collaboration prioritizes African solutions over imported models disconnected from local contexts. “Together, we can build on our insight and expertise and support pathways into AI-driven careers and innovation on the continent,” he said.

The two organizations have already made measurable progress. They have supported 30 universities in Kenya, helping 65 faculty members deliver AI content to students and train additional instructors within their institutions. A team of 15 lead facilitators has been trained, some of whom have gone on to train 25 technical and vocational education and training tutors. Intel has also supported several OriginFest hackathons at universities, in which 405 students participated.