How AI Can Fight Fraud in Claims

Insurance fraud continues to challenge the short-term sector in South Africa, chipping away at consumer trust and inflating premiums for honest policyholders. As the industry rapidly digitalizes, artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a critical new ally in this perennial battle.

The short-term insurance landscape is undergoing a definite shift. While AI drives significant efficiencies, it also enables increased criminal activity. Fraud is no longer limited to isolated incidents; it has become syndicated and institutionalized. Fraudsters now leverage advanced technology, including AI and deepfake capabilities, to create highly convincing fake claims. This shift highlights the need to proactively enhance our defense mechanisms.

To stay ahead, the industry must deploy AI within fraud models to detect anomalies faster and across the entire claims value chain. Effective fraud models are no longer “plug-and-play” systems; they must be continually scrutinized to ensure ethical outputs, fairness, and compliance with evolving legislation.

AI offers a solution far more robust than traditional, rule-based systems. Together with machine learning algorithms, AI is able to rapidly analyze vast, complex datasets—including claims history, policy data, customer behaviour and communication records—to identify subtle anomalies and predictive indicators of fraud that human assessors might miss. In the South African context, where organized syndicates pose a significant threat, this real-time, sophisticated analysis is crucial for shifting from reactive investigation to proactive prevention.

Despite the power of automation, the core of insurance remains a human promise: providing financial security and emotional support during times of crisis. AI can serve this purpose, not replace it.

While AI can streamline routine and low-complexity claims, a human touch remains essential for traumatic events like severe accidents or property damage caused by extreme weather. When clients suffer a loss, they first need to be treated with empathy and kindness before technical details are addressed. This human interaction provides necessary comfort and is a key differentiator in customer experience.

Sophisticated AI-driven models perform several key functions, including scoring claims for suspicious activity by comparing current data points against historical patterns of fraudulent and legitimate claims. This instantly highlights “red flag” cases, allowing for timely human investigation.

By analyzing multiple variables, AI predicts the likelihood of fraud, allowing legitimate claims to be fast-tracked, ensuring efficient payouts while efficiently allocating investigative resources to high-risk cases.

With the rise of digitally manipulated evidence, AI is essential for analyzing claim-supporting evidence, such as photos of damage, to check for inconsistencies in metadata, lighting, and object placement, effectively identifying fake images.

The implementation of AI in claims management carries a responsibility that extends beyond efficiency; it must be fair and transparent. While algorithms provide valuable data-driven insights, human assessors remain key to ensuring fair and balanced outcomes.

By automating the low-risk workflow, our human experts are freed up to focus their time and expertise on complex cases and provide a high-touch service to clients who need it most. The responsible deployment of AI is crucial for protecting policyholders by mitigating the financial losses that ultimately drive premiums up for everyone.

Ultimately, artificial intelligence is meant to empower people to make smarter, faster, and fairer decisions, reinforcing the credibility of the entire insurance sector, solidifying customer trust and guarding against fraud.

By Funeka Ngewu, Head of Claims at Momentum Insure