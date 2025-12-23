Holiday AI Use Surges as Young Consumers Turn to Digital Tools for Planning and Support

Global research from Kaspersky shows a marked rise in artificial intelligence use during the holiday season, with AI increasingly viewed not only as a planning or shopping tool but also as a source of emotional support. The trend is especially strong among Gen Z and millennial users.

Kaspersky conducted a global survey in November 2025 among 3,000 respondents across 15 countries, including South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, India and the United Arab Emirates. The research examined how people use AI-powered tools to optimize free time, simplify holiday preparations and better understand potential cyber risks.

The findings indicate strong adoption ahead of the 2025-26 holiday period. Globally, 74% of respondents said they plan to use AI during the holidays. In South Africa, that figure rises to 84%. Interest is highest among younger users, with 86% of respondents aged 18 to 34 worldwide saying they intend to rely on AI tools during the festive season.

In South Africa, more than half of AI users plan to use the technology to search for recipes, at 60%, or find restaurants and accommodation, at 63%. The results highlight AI’s growing role in streamlining online research and reducing time spent searching for information.

AI is also widely used as a creative assistant. The survey found that 57% of South African users turn to AI for gift ideas, celebration planning or Christmas decoration tips, while 45% plan to use it to generate ideas for how to spend their free time. Shopping support is another key use case, with 61% of respondents in South Africa viewing AI as a shopping assistant that helps create lists, find deals or analyze reviews.

Despite its benefits, concerns remain about the reliability of chatbot-generated information. Users are advised to verify links provided by AI tools before clicking, as they may lead to malicious or phishing content.

The research also points to a more personal role for AI. Nearly a quarter, 24%, of South African respondents who use AI during the holidays said they consider talking to AI when they feel unhappy. Interest in AI-powered emotional support is highest among Gen Z and millennial users.

“As large language models rapidly evolve, their ability to engage in meaningful dialogue with users grows,” said Vladislav Tushkanov, group manager at the Kaspersky AI Technology Research Center. “However, they learn from internet-sourced data, which means they can repeat existing errors and biases. Users should approach AI advice with healthy skepticism and avoid oversharing.”

While interactions with AI services may feel private, Kaspersky cautioned that most chatbots are operated by commercial companies with their own data collection and processing policies.