Google Rolls Out AI Mode in Search Across South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria

Google has announced the launch of AI Mode in Search for users in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, with the rollout starting 21 August 2025. Powered by a custom version of Google’s Gemini 2.5 model, the feature introduces advanced reasoning, multimodal inputs, and deeper content exploration capabilities.

“AI Mode helps users tackle complex, multi-part questions with more intuitive responses,” said Alex Okosi, managing director of Google Africa. “People in this region are curious and have complex questions—from planning trips to understanding new concepts.”

Key Features

Enhanced reasoning : Breaks down complex queries into subtopics using a query fan-out technique , delivering richer insights.

: Breaks down complex queries into subtopics using a , delivering richer insights. Multimodal interaction : Users can ask questions using text, voice, or images , making the experience more natural and versatile.

: Users can ask questions using , making the experience more natural and versatile. Integrated content discovery : AI-powered results prominently feature web links , ensuring users can dive deeper into source material.

: AI-powered results prominently feature , ensuring users can dive deeper into source material. Confidence-based fallback: If the system lacks sufficient confidence, it defaults to traditional search results for accuracy.

Regional Impact

AI Mode is designed to transform how users search, enabling longer, more nuanced queries and driving greater engagement with diverse online sources. According to Google, early data shows AI-powered overviews encourage users to visit more websites and spend more time exploring content.

The rollout is available via a dedicated AI Mode tab on the Search results page and within the Google app for Android and iOS.

This marks one of Google’s biggest product launches in Africa, signaling a stronger focus on AI-powered content discovery tailored to local contexts.