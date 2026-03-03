Google Opens Applications for AI-Focused Accelerator Africa 10 Program

Growth-stage startups across Africa can now apply for the latest edition of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, a three-month hybrid program focused on companies building artificial intelligence-driven solutions.

The 12-week “AI First” initiative, known as Accelerator Africa 10, targets Series A startups based on the continent or developing Africa-focused products powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Google said selected startups will gain access to its technical expertise, AI tools and product resources. Participants will also receive mentorship from experienced AI professionals and join a broader network of founders, engineers and investors.

The program is designed for startups that have demonstrated product-market traction, offer scalable solutions and operate within a clearly defined total addressable market. Applicants are expected to show a defensible growth model and a commitment to building sustainable technology businesses.

The accelerator combines virtual sessions with in-person engagement, enabling founders to work directly with Google engineers and product specialists on product development, AI integration and growth strategies.

Applications for Accelerator Africa 10 are open until March 18.