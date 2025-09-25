Google, ITU and will.i.am Launch AI and Robotics Training in Africa

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Google and musician-philanthropist will.i.am have announced a program to bring AI and robotics training to students in Africa.

Launched during the UN General Assembly’s Digital@UNGA event, the initiative will begin in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. It combines internet connectivity with hands-on AI and robotics skills for students ages 10 to 18, supported by ITU’s AI Skills Coalition and Robotics for Good Youth Challenge.

The program emphasizes reaching underserved communities, especially girls and underrepresented groups. Google.org is contributing $1 million in funding and AI expertise, while will.i.am’s i.am Angel Foundation is providing robotics kits, localized curricula and teacher training.

“This initiative will open new doors of opportunity for AI literacy among young people,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

Activities will include teacher training, course customization, kit distribution and national showcases. Organizers plan to expand the effort across Africa and eventually worldwide.