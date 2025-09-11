Google Expands AI Mode Search to Five New Languages, Reaching Millions of Global Users

Google has announced the global expansion of its most advanced AI-powered search feature, AI Mode, now available in five additional languages: Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese. The rollout begins today, extending access to millions of new users worldwide.

The company said the move represents more than a direct translation of its tools. By integrating a custom version of Gemini 2.5 into Search, Google has improved both multimodal and reasoning capabilities, ensuring more contextually accurate and locally relevant responses.

With AI Mode, users can ask complex, conversational questions in their native language and receive in-depth, precise insights, marking a step forward in creating a truly global search experience.

Google emphasized that the feature balances local context with global consistency, ensuring that regardless of the language, users experience the same level of sophistication and reliability.

This latest expansion underscores Google’s strategy to make advanced AI tools accessible worldwide, reinforcing its position as a leader in intelligent, multilingual search solutions.