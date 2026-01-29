Ghana Partners With Google to Bring Local Language AI Tools Into Schools

The Ghanaian government has entered a strategic partnership with Google to integrate artificial intelligence tools in local languages into the national education system. Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced the agreement Friday, Jan. 23, in a Facebook post while attending the Generative AI Summit in the United Kingdom.

The initiative supports Ghana’s efforts to modernize education and expand access to quality learning, especially in rural communities and among vulnerable populations. Under the agreement, AI-based educational tools will be deployed in several local languages, including Twi, Ewe and Dagbani. The program is also designed to recognize local accents and linguistic variations to improve access to educational content and digital services.

The minister said Hausa will also be included. He described the move as a way to deepen regional inclusion and strengthen Ghana’s leadership as an AI innovation hub on the continent.

According to an official statement, Google’s education tools will be available without data charges for users. The platform will provide learning materials aligned with Ghana’s national curriculum and include guidance on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in teaching and learning. Authorities said the goal is equitable access regardless of location or income level.

Investment and Inclusion Context

The partnership comes as Ghana works to reduce language barriers in education and improve workforce readiness. Official 2025 statistics show that nearly 30% of the adult population is illiterate, with significant gaps between urban and rural areas.

In July 2025, Google announced a $37 million investment to support AI research and digital skills development across Africa, including the launch of an AI Community Center in Accra. That funding formed part of a broader commitment of about $1 billion for Africa’s digital transformation.