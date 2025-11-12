Ghana Leads Africa’s Push to Bring AI Into Classrooms and Communities

In Accra’s Chorkor neighborhood, young Ghanaians are using computers for the first time. Inside a modest digital lab, facilitators are teaching digital literacy skills that could change lives.

“I have learned a lot. I love technology, but these classes have helped me gain knowledge,” said Emmanuel Dwamena Tenkorang, an IT student. “It has been inspirational.”

The Chorkor Digital Lab is part of a growing movement to equip Africa’s youth with digital and artificial intelligence (AI) skills. American social entrepreneur Patricia Wilkins, founder of the nonprofit Basics International, launched the program to help underprivileged youth gain access to technology.

“We started just a few months ago and already have almost 100 students in three classes,” Wilkins told DW. “Technology is the future. This is where the jobs are, and where people can work remotely.”

Africa’s Education Systems Embrace AI

Across the continent, similar initiatives are expanding. On Nov. 5, more than 1,500 education and technology experts gathered in Accra for the Africa Education Trust Fund Conference to discuss AI’s role in transforming education.

“When we talk about AI in education, we’re looking at how technology can solve problems and enhance teaching and learning,” said Gideon Owusu Agyemang from the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT. “Intelligent tutoring systems are already assisting students, and AI will soon be dominant across education settings.”

Balancing Optimism and Caution

Not everyone in academia is fully convinced. Some educators worry about AI’s potential disruption, but experts like Dr. David King, CEO of the AiAfrica Project, say those fears stem from misunderstanding.

“The idea that professors are afraid of AI is because of ignorance,” King said. “AI has been around for more than a century. We aim to train 11 million Africans in AI technologies and have already reached 2.3 million.”

Former education minister Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah warned that African institutions must not lag behind. “Many of us are asleep,” he said. “We are in a brave new world where those who build machines will control the world. Africa must train its people to own and develop its own AI.”

Policy, Values, and Digital Sovereignty

Experts agree that strong policies are needed to guide AI adoption in education. “We need a deliberate and specific policy on AI in education,” said Deborah Asmah, CEO of Npontu Technologies. “It moves us from discussion to action.”

Ghana’s communications minister, Sam George, said the country’s approach to AI must reflect African values. “AI must serve our people, reflect our values, and accelerate our development goals,” he said. “We welcome innovation, but we insist on inclusion, equity, and respect for our digital sovereignty. AI solutions must not be built for Africa by non-Africans.”

Building an AI-Powered Future

Experts say AI can accelerate progress toward sustainable development goals by improving data-driven decision-making and optimizing resource use. Professor Phoebe Koundouri, an economist and scientist, called for “responsible and inclusive AI guided by ethics and human values.”

Amir Dossal, a former UN undersecretary-general, said Africa is well-positioned to lead. “In this global race, Africa is not a bystander; you are the disrupters,” he said. “Africa has the power to rewrite the rules of global AI.”

Across the continent, AI-focused education programs are growing, signaling a new chapter in Africa’s digital transformation—one powered by innovation, inclusivity, and local leadership.