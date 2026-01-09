Ethiopia Plans Dedicated AI University to Build Continental Technology Hub

Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia is preparing to establish a dedicated artificial intelligence university, which would become only the second institution in the world focused exclusively on AI.

Speaking at a forum held at Addis Ababa University, the prime minister said preparations for the new institution are underway and that it is expected to graduate up to 1,000 highly skilled professionals each year. The initiative would follow the model set by the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in the United Arab Emirates.

Abiy made the announcement while addressing the 75th anniversary of Addis Ababa University, his alma mater. He said the AI university forms part of a broader national strategy to position Ethiopia as a regional center for technology and innovation.

As part of a continental outreach effort, the prime minister said 100 scholarships will be reserved for students from across Africa, offering two places for each African country. Admissions for Ethiopian students, he added, will be strictly merit-based to maintain academic standards.

The university’s curriculum will emphasize practical applications, including machine learning, computing, robotics, data mining and AI research. Abiy said teaching and research will draw on expertise from the Ethiopian diaspora as well as international academics.

He said the institution is intended to support economic modernization, strengthen Ethiopia’s global competitiveness and prepare a new generation for the demands of the 21st century economy.

Abiy framed the project within Ethiopia’s broader development agenda, highlighting the role of intellectual leadership and knowledge-driven policy in national progress. He said scholars and thought leaders must understand the past, analyze the present and envision the future to build a shared national narrative that supports sustainable growth.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of self-mastery in leadership, saying intellectuals must reflect critically, overcome personal limitations and translate knowledge into action. Such an approach, he said, can empower society, encourage creativity and reinforce values such as democracy, civic responsibility and a strong work ethic.

He called for closer collaboration among government, higher education institutions, the private sector and wider society to create entrepreneurial value, develop infrastructure linking skills to opportunities and generate practical solutions to structural challenges.

The AI university, Abiy said, represents a milestone in Ethiopia’s efforts to expand human capacity, advance technological innovation and build a knowledge-based economy. He added that the initiative aligns with the country’s vision for inclusive growth and signals Ethiopia’s ambition to help develop a continent-wide pool of highly skilled AI professionals.