Ethiopia Launches University AI Platform to Cultivate Homegrown Tech Innovation

Ethiopia has officially launched the University Innovation Platform for Artificial Intelligence, an initiative developed in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme aimed at positioning the country as a continental hub for AI-based solutions.

The platform is designed to equip young people with practical AI skills, transform academic research into innovative projects, and support ideas through development into scalable and sustainable technological solutions. To that end, the center combines advanced infrastructure, specialized workstations, industry-standard tools and structured training programs, providing support across the full innovation cycle — from idea generation and software development to prototyping and startup creation.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh said the initiative marks the beginning of a new chapter in Ethiopia’s technological development, describing it as a symbol of the country’s transition from technology consumer to technology producer. He said the platform aligns with the national Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy and the country’s broader economic reform program.

Tiruneh also argued that the concept of sovereignty is undergoing a profound transformation in the 21st century, extending beyond territorial boundaries to encompass data, algorithm development and control over computing infrastructure. He said Ethiopia is choosing to actively shape its own technological future rather than depend on external direction.

The launch builds on Ethiopia’s broader push to develop homegrown digital capacity and follows the recent unveiling of the AI UniPod, a separate collaborative initiative developed by the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, Addis Ababa University and UNDP.