Egypt Expands National AI Council Mandate to Include Quantum Computing, Biotech

Egypt’s Cabinet has approved expanding the mandate of the National Council for Artificial Intelligence to include quantum computing, biotechnology and other emerging technologies, and will rename the body the National Council for Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and Emerging Technologies.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, approved the move in line with international digital governance trends. The expanded scope is intended to support startups and strengthen Egypt’s international competitiveness by establishing regulatory and ethical frameworks for a wider range of technologies, including biotechnology and quantum computing.

The National Council for Artificial Intelligence was established in 2019 as the governance arm for Egypt’s National AI Strategy. It is chaired by the minister of communications and information technology and brings together government institutions, academics and practitioners from leading businesses to guide the development and implementation of the national strategy.

The council’s responsibilities include developing the National AI Strategy, setting follow-up mechanisms for implementation aligned with international best practices, identifying national priorities for AI applications, and recommending national policies related to technical, legal and economic frameworks.

It is also tasked with promoting regional and international cooperation, exchanging best practices and expertise, identifying AI applications that provide smart, safe and sustainable services, and reviewing international protocols and agreements.

Additional responsibilities include recommending capacity-building programs to strengthen skills and knowledge, as Egypt broadens the council’s governance mandate across artificial intelligence, quantum computing and emerging technologies.

The council was established by Egypt’s Cabinet of Ministers in November 2019 to develop and oversee the implementation of Egypt’s National AI Strategy, which was first launched in 2018. The latest edition of the National AI Strategy for 2025-2030 was announced in January 2025.