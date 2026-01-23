Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Says AI Is Central to Its Operating Model Shift

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe says artificial intelligence and machine-learning-based solutions are becoming central to the evolution of its operating model as telecom operators face rising pressure on costs and service quality.

In its latest financial communication, the company said AI will support the development of more autonomous networks that can self-configure, self-optimize and self-repair with minimal human intervention. Econet said the approach is intended to improve network resilience, strengthen security and reduce inefficiencies tied to managing increasingly complex infrastructure.

“Going forward, leveraging innovation and deepening the integration of AI into our operations to improve operational efficiency will enable the group to grow, diversify its product and service offering, and drive revenue growth while protecting margins,” said Jim Myers, chairman of the board of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe.

He added that the company aims to use AI to deliver “a seamless customer experience across all business segments.”

The strategy comes as the telecom sector undergoes accelerated transformation, with operators adopting more digital and automated models. Econet said its approach is aimed at maintaining competitiveness while supporting the expansion of digital services, including mobile payments and connected platforms.

Econet said its ability to fully benefit from AI over the medium term will depend on workforce upskilling, the quality of technology investments and the capacity to deploy solutions at scale.