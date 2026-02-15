Eastern Cape Broadcasters See Responsible AI as Tool for Radio Growth

Radio broadcasters in South Africa’s Eastern Cape say the responsible use of artificial intelligence could help grow audiences and make radio content more appealing, particularly to younger listeners.

Their views come as broadcasters around the world mark World Radio Day. This year’s theme, “Radio and Artificial Intelligence: AI is a Tool, not a Voice,” highlights the role of technology in supporting, rather than replacing, human-led broadcasting.

Radio remains the most accessible medium for news, education and entertainment in South Africa, especially in rural and underserved communities. Broadcasters say it continues to play a vital role as a trusted platform for public dialogue, cultural expression and language preservation.

Despite the growth of digital media, radio remains widely consumed in homes, cars and workplaces. Industry observers note that while the medium is evolving alongside new technologies, its core strength lies in its human connection with audiences.

Broadcasters in the Eastern Cape said artificial intelligence could be used to support content creation, audience research and distribution, helping stations better understand listener preferences and adapt programming accordingly. However, they stressed that AI should complement human creativity rather than replace presenters and producers.

Radio is also seen as a source of entertainment, healing and emotional support, particularly during times of social and economic stress. Broadcasters argue that adopting new technologies responsibly can help strengthen these roles while keeping radio relevant to younger generations.

South African Broadcasting Corporation remains the only media organization on the continent operating 18 radio stations. The public broadcaster transmits in all 11 of South Africa’s official languages, underscoring radio’s role in linguistic and cultural diversity.

As World Radio Day celebrations continue, broadcasters say artificial intelligence should be viewed as an enabling tool that enhances radio’s reach and impact, while preserving the human voice at the center of the medium.