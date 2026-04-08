East African Leaders Call for Ethical AI Governance and Regional Collaboration at Kigali Conference

Stakeholders from government, industry, academia and development institutions have called for ethical governance frameworks, investment in digital skills and stronger regional collaboration to advance artificial intelligence adoption across East Africa.

The discussions took place at the fourth East African Community Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Conference, held at the Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda and jointly organized by the East African Science and Technology Commission and the Inter-University Council for East Africa.

During a plenary session on ethics and responsible AI in the East African Community, Malcolm Kijirah, government affairs manager for East Africa at Microsoft, said policymakers must address ethical risks while creating enabling environments for innovation. He advocated for a modern interpretation of data sovereignty, arguing that effective governance should be grounded in legal authority, accountability and trust rather than restrictive data localization requirements. Enabling secure data flows across borders, he said, is essential for unlocking economic value while maintaining national interests.

Kijirah also identified skills development as a critical factor in driving AI adoption across the region, pointing to ongoing initiatives aimed at building digital and AI capabilities among young people and professionals in East Africa.

Participants stressed the importance of a multistakeholder approach that brings together governments, private sector players, academic institutions and civil society to design inclusive and sustainable AI frameworks. The conference highlighted East Africa’s growing momentum in embracing emerging technologies and reinforced the need for coordinated regional strategies to ensure AI development supports resilience, inclusivity and long-term economic growth.