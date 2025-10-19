DRC Launches National Digital Plan and First AI Strategy to Become Regional Tech Hub by 2030

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has unveiled two landmark initiatives — the National Digital Plan 2026–2030 (PNN2) and its first National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy — marking a major step toward positioning the country as a regional digital hub by the end of the decade.

The launch ceremony, held on October 8 in Kinshasa, was presided over by Augustin Kibassa Maliba, Minister of Digital Economy. The twin initiatives form part of the government’s vision to leverage technology for economic diversification, human capital development, and industrial competitiveness.

“Our goal is to harness the benefits of the digital economy and position our country — rich in critical minerals vital to digital and energy transitions — as a catalyst for investment and a contributor to the key challenges of our time,” Maliba said.

Four Pillars for Digital Transformation

The five-year plan is built around four key pillars:

Infrastructure and Connectivity: Expanding broadband access and digital infrastructure nationwide. Digital Public Services: Scaling up e-government platforms to improve transparency and service delivery. Human Capital and Inclusion: Training a digitally literate workforce and promoting equitable access. Cybersecurity and Digital Trust: Strengthening resilience and protecting citizens’ data and privacy.

In addition, the plan identifies five cross-cutting priorities — digital entrepreneurship, innovation, technological sovereignty, AI, and strategic partnerships — to reinforce national capacity and international collaboration.

Investment and Innovation at the Core

To achieve these ambitions, the government has committed $1 billion over five years, with $500 million in external financing already secured from international development partners.

As part of the new AI Strategy, the DRC will establish a Congolese Academy of Artificial Intelligence, designed to:

Train the next generation of AI specialists.

Support applied research and innovation.

Facilitate the development of local, context-driven AI solutions for sectors such as agriculture, mining, education, and healthcare.

These efforts aim to ensure that AI serves as a driver of inclusion, productivity, and technological sovereignty rather than dependency.

Building on Previous Progress

The initiative builds upon the earlier National Digital Plan Horizon 2025, launched in 2019, which achieved around 60% completion according to the Ministry. That first plan expanded national fiber-optic networks, connected regional projects such as CAB5, and introduced several pioneering digital public services — including a digital ID system, an online tax portal, and a customs single window.

With PNN2, Kinshasa aims to consolidate these gains and accelerate the country’s digital transformation agenda.

A Digital Future for Economic Growth

A September 2025 GSMA report estimated that digital transformation could add $4.1 billion to the Congolese economy by 2029, provided the country sustains large-scale investment in digital infrastructure, agriculture, and industry.

Digital adoption, the report noted, would boost agricultural productivity, education, healthcare, and public sector transparency, while attracting investment in digitally intensive industries.

“Through this strategy, the DRC seeks not only to strengthen its technological ecosystem but to create thousands of skilled jobs and position itself as a serious player in Africa’s emerging digital economy,” Maliba said.

With the launch of PNN2 and the AI Strategy, the DRC signals its commitment to using technology as a cornerstone of economic transformation, inclusion, and sustainable development.