DCDT’s Mlindi Mashologu to Open ITWeb AI Summit 2026 With Policy Update

Mlindi Mashologu, deputy director-general for ICT Information Society and Capacity Development at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, will deliver the opening keynote address at ITWeb’s AI Summit 2026.

Mashologu, who has held his current role since 2020, is expected to provide an update on South Africa’s National AI Policy Framework and explain how the policy will affect businesses operating in the country.

The department published a draft national artificial intelligence discussion document in April 2024, followed by the release of the South African National AI Policy Framework for public consultation. Since the consultation process concluded last year, there has been limited public communication on the framework’s progress.

In a recent interview with ITWeb TV, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi said the government remains committed to finalising the national AI policy. He noted that public submissions have been reviewed and that the framework will be submitted to Cabinet.

Against this background, and amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence since the framework was first released, Mashologu’s keynote is expected to offer insight into how policymakers are interpreting the evolving AI landscape and what the policy direction will mean for South African enterprises.

ITWeb AI Summit 2026, themed “Shaping the Intelligent Enterprise of Tomorrow,” will take place on April 22, 2026, at The Forum in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The event will bring together business and IT decision-makers, innovators and policymakers to share research, insights and case studies focused on building a sustainable AI ecosystem aligned with South Africa’s social, economic and business realities.

More information and registration details are available on the ITWeb AI Summit 2026 website.