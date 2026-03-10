Cybervergent Raises $3 Million to Expand AI-Powered Compliance Platform Across Africa

African tech startup Cybervergent has raised $3 million in seed funding to accelerate the growth of its artificial intelligence-powered compliance, risk, audit and data security platform across the continent.

The round was co-led by Ventures Platform Fund and Atlantica Ventures VC Fund. Proceeds will support Cybervergent’s expansion into Africa and the Middle East while furthering the development of its AI capabilities.

The platform currently serves more than 150 organizations across West, East and Southern Africa, covering more than 100 regulatory frameworks across the Pan-EMEA region and mapping more than 4,500 regulatory controls. Its AI-powered workflows enable continuous posture management, helping organizations strengthen compliance, risk, audit and data security processes.