Citi Expands AI Rollout Across UAE, Middle East, and Africa

Citi has deployed advanced artificial intelligence tools across its operations in the UAE and more than 20 jurisdictions in the Middle East and Africa, part of a global rollout spanning 175,000 employees in 80 markets.

The tools are designed to boost productivity, streamline complex tasks, automate routine processes, and deliver data-driven insights. Citi said the technology will also improve client service by enabling faster, more personalized interactions.

“This marks a pivotal moment for our operations in the UAE,” said Shamsa Al-Falasi, Citi’s UAE CEO. Maria Ivanova, Citi’s regional head, said the initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to digital transformation and client-centric innovation.