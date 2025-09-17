Close Menu
Thursday, September 18, 2025 - 05:26:27
Citi Expands AI Rollout Across UAE, Middle East, and Africa

1 Min Read
citi ai

Citi has deployed advanced artificial intelligence tools across its operations in the UAE and more than 20 jurisdictions in the Middle East and Africa, part of a global rollout spanning 175,000 employees in 80 markets.

The tools are designed to boost productivity, streamline complex tasks, automate routine processes, and deliver data-driven insights. Citi said the technology will also improve client service by enabling faster, more personalized interactions.

“This marks a pivotal moment for our operations in the UAE,” said Shamsa Al-Falasi, Citi’s UAE CEO. Maria Ivanova, Citi’s regional head, said the initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to digital transformation and client-centric innovation.

