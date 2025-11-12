Cassava Technologies Launches Africa’s First AI Model Exchange for Mobile Operators

Cassava Technologies, a global technology group with African roots, has launched the Cassava AI Multi-Model Exchange (CAIMEx), a new platform designed to make leading artificial intelligence tools and large language models easily accessible to mobile network operators across Africa.

CAIMEx acts as a one-stop shop, connecting operators to AI models from global providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google. Instead of managing complex integrations or costly infrastructure, African operators can now access world-class AI through a single, locally supported platform managed by Cassava.

“With its growing AI ecosystem, Africa has the potential to be more than a consumer of imported technologies,” said Ahmed El Beheiry, CEO of Cassava AI. “Through CAIMEx, Cassava is creating a bridge between global innovation and African ambition, giving every mobile operator the ability to offer subscribers world-class AI tools easily and affordably.”

The platform supports Anthropic’s Claude models, Google’s Gemini models, and others, making it a flexible and future-ready AI hub. It allows operators to select models tailored to their customer and enterprise needs — from real-time intelligence and reasoning to ethical decision-making and open-source integration.

Beyond technical performance, CAIMEx is built with data sovereignty in mind. All services are hosted within Cassava’s regional AI factories to ensure that data remains in Africa and complies with local privacy and security regulations.

By offering scalable and secure access to AI infrastructure, Cassava aims to help mobile operators, small businesses, and enterprises across Africa accelerate innovation, improve customer engagement, and deliver smarter digital experiences.