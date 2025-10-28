Art of Technology Lagos 7.0 Presents the Tech Ecosystem Awards

The Art of Technology Lagos 7.0 proudly announces the fourth edition of the prestigious Tech Ecosystem Awards, dedicated to celebrating the individuals, organizations, and startups driving Nigeria’s technology revolution.

The Awards honor visionary leaders and pioneering innovators whose creativity and resilience continue to transform Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, fostering sustainable systems, empowering communities, and accelerating digital transformation across the country.

Celebrating Nigeria’s Tech Trailblazers

The Awards are designed to spotlight excellence across a diverse range of categories, reflect the dynamism of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, and inspire continued innovation. Award nominations are open to the public, with submissions managed by a distinguished Award Council and voting via the official portal, ensuring an inclusive and transparent recognition process.

Key Award Categories Include:

Technology Personality of the Year : Celebrating an exceptional leader whose vision and innovation have significantly advanced Nigeria’s startup ecosystem.

: Celebrating an exceptional leader whose vision and innovation have significantly advanced Nigeria’s startup ecosystem. Local Investor of the Year : Honouring organisations whose strategic investments and mentorship have fueled local innovation.

: Honouring organisations whose strategic investments and mentorship have fueled local innovation. Women in Tech Award : Spotlighting outstanding women shaping the future of technology and entrepreneurship.

: Spotlighting outstanding women shaping the future of technology and entrepreneurship. Best Customer Service Startup : Recognizing startups setting new standards in customer experience and trust-building.

: Recognizing startups setting new standards in customer experience and trust-building. Startup of the Year : Celebrating high-growth startups demonstrating innovation, execution, and measurable impact.

: Celebrating high-growth startups demonstrating innovation, execution, and measurable impact. Social Innovation Award : Highlighting tech-driven solutions addressing societal challenges.

: Highlighting tech-driven solutions addressing societal challenges. Tech Journalist of the Year : Honoring storytelling and analysis that deepen understanding of Nigeria’s tech evolution.

: Honoring storytelling and analysis that deepen understanding of Nigeria’s tech evolution. CleanTech Innovation Award : Recognizing technologies advancing environmental sustainability.

: Recognizing technologies advancing environmental sustainability. Sustainable Mobility Award : Honoring innovations driving greener, smarter transportation.

: Honoring innovations driving greener, smarter transportation. Inclusive Tech Award : Recognizing solutions bridging the digital divide and promoting equity.

: Recognizing solutions bridging the digital divide and promoting equity. AI & Robotics Excellence Award: Celebrating groundbreaking work in artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation.

Join the Movement

The voting portal is now officially open at www.aotlagos.com/awards.

Be part of Nigeria’s most prestigious celebration of technology and innovation. Cast your vote and help recognize the trailblazers shaping the nation’s digital future.

For sponsorship or partnership opportunities, please email partnerships@aotlagos.com or contact +234 703 186 9646.

Art of Technology Lagos 7.0 — Honoring Excellence. Inspiring Innovation. Building Nigeria’s Digital Future.