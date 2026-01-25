Apple Reportedly Set to Unveil Gemini-Powered Siri Update in February

Apple is expected to unveil its first major Siri update powered by Google’s Gemini AI models in the second half of February, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The update would mark the first clear outcome of Apple’s recently announced AI partnership with Google. Gurman reports that the new Siri is designed to deliver on capabilities Apple first outlined in June 2024, including completing tasks by accessing a user’s personal data and interpreting on-screen content.

Gurman also said Apple is preparing an even larger Siri upgrade that could be announced in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference. That version is expected to make Siri more conversational, similar to chatbots such as ChatGPT, and could run directly on Google’s cloud infrastructure.

The reported Siri updates follow earlier indications that Apple has faced challenges in executing its AI strategy. Gurman said Apple’s Mike Rockwell previously told team members that one of Gurman’s earlier reports was “bulls–t.”

However, the Google partnership, along with the recent departure of Apple’s AI chief John Giannandrea, suggests Apple has now moved toward a new approach.