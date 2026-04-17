Angola’s Tax Authority Deploys AI to Detect Fraud and Tighten Compliance Among Major Taxpayers

Angola’s tax authority has introduced AI-powered mechanisms to identify fraudulent activity and improve compliance, with its chairman pledging that any cases of fraud involving agency staff will be immediately reported to authorities.

José Leiria, chairman of the Administração Geral Tributária, told major taxpayers that the agency has introduced intelligence-based mechanisms to help map processes and verify operations, making it easier to detect fraudulent activity. He noted that audits of the 2024 fiscal year were already carried out using artificial intelligence tools.

“Whenever such issues arise, we will report them,” Leiria said, adding that notifications regarding the right to prior hearing were based on system irregularities identified automatically, and that all cases showing “unusual reductions” are being reviewed by anti-fraud services and internal audit and risk management units.

Angolan courts recently convicted a group of AGT officials for crimes including embezzlement, computer fraud, undue advantage and money laundering. The scheme involved illegal charges to companies and improper VAT refunds, causing state losses estimated at 13.5 billion kwanzas, or approximately 12.5 million euros.

Leiria stressed that prosecutions within the agency should be seen as a sign of institutional integrity. “Whenever you hear about arrests within the AGT, do not think that the taxes you help collect are not being respected — it is exactly the opposite. It is a clear sign of our commitment to ensuring that public revenue is not misused,” he said.

Ottoniel dos Santos, secretary of state for finance and treasury, said the AGT is working with internal systems and authorities to detect and prevent any actions carried out outside the law. “This is one of the AGT’s core functions, and it will continue to ensure that anyone acting outside the legal framework is held accountable,” he said.

The AGT currently lists 633 large taxpayers — up from 422 — after 302 new entrants joined and 91 were removed. These major taxpayers account for 90% of Angola’s tax revenue. Leiria described the increase as “a sign of progress and resilience among Angolan taxpayers.”

He also noted that a small number of large taxpayers have yet to implement electronic invoicing, and that those who have not complied must do so by Dec. 31. Authorities warned that the deadline will not be extended.