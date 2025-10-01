Altron Arrow to Launch ASUS GX10 Mini AI Supercomputer in South Africa by Late 2025

Altron Arrow announced that the ASUS Ascent GX10 mini AI supercomputer will arrive in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing desktop-scale performance previously reserved for enterprise data centers.

The GX10 is powered by the Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip, the same processor used in the Nvidia DGX Spark. The release marks the next milestone for Altron Arrow, which introduced ASUS AI GPUs to the South African market earlier this year.

“This is a significant opportunity for South Africa’s AI community,” said Akhona Nkalitshane, business development manager at Altron Arrow. “The ASUS GX10 is a strategic investment for organizations pushing the boundaries of AI, research, design and innovation. We are already engaging with developers, institutions, and AI start-ups eager to work with the GX10, which delivers enterprise-level performance in a compact form.”

The GX10 is designed for high-intensity use cases, including:

Model development and real-time inferencing

Scientific simulation and 3D rendering

Data-heavy analysis across financial, industrial, and academic sectors

The workstation enables tasks ranging from training AI models with hundreds of billions of parameters to running advanced local simulations.

Stock will be limited, and demand is already building in South Africa and globally. Customers can reserve units now to secure priority access when shipments arrive. Reservations guarantee 48 business hours to confirm an order once stock becomes available.

Cancellations or changes to reservations can be made by emailing ankalitshane@arrow.altech.co.za. Quantity adjustments depend on available stock.