Ain Shams University AI Team Wins Best Project Award at Egyptian Women’s Summit

A team from Ain Shams University’s artificial intelligence program has won the award for best project among Egyptian public and national universities, the university said in a statement.

The team was honoured during the fourth edition of the Egyptian Women’s Summit, held Dec. 13 and 14 at Nile University. The competition included a STEM and AI challenge involving strong competition among university teams from across the country.

The participation was held under the patronage of Ain Shams University President Mohamed Diaa Zain El Abedeen and Vice President for Education and Student Affairs Rami Maher Ghaly, with administrative supervision by Ibrahim Saeed Hamza. Representatives from the university’s Scientific and Technological Activities Department and Cultural Activities Department took part in the conference’s workshops and seminars, which were attended by ministers, ambassadors and public figures.

Ain Shams University said the project’s excellence and innovative level earned the team a financial prize of 50,000 Egyptian pounds.

The winning group included students from the Faculty of Computer and Information Sciences: Ahmed Mahmoud El-Metwally, Mostafa Mohamed Mostafa, Mostafa Ahmed Abdel-Qader, Ahmed Ayman Ali and Karim Amr El-Sayed.

The achievement highlights the university’s commitment to supporting student innovation and developing scientific and technological skills through participation in local and international competitions.