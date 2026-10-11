Africanising Technology: Why AI Must Be Built For The Continent, Not Imported Into It

The narrative about Africa’s technological future is often framed through the narrow lens that the continent must “catch up” to global innovation. But this framing misses a critical point: Africa has never simply been a consumer of technology. We adapt it, reshape it, and increasingly originate it.

This is the essence of Africanisation: designing and deploying technology in ways that respond directly to the continent’s cultural nuances, economic realities, and local challenges.

Africanisation typically begins with context. In 2019, Nigeria’s youth faced a perfect storm of currency volatility and unemployment. Stablecoins were not introduced as a theoretical innovation; they were adopted as a practical tool for hedging value and navigating daily financial instability. Over time, agricultural businesses and corporations adopted the same technology for cross‑border payments. This is Africanisation in action: global technology repurposed to solve African problems at African speed.

As we enter the age of artificial intelligence (AI), the same principle must apply. AI cannot be parachuted into African markets as a one‑size‑fits‑all solution. It must be adapted to the continent’s realities, such as fragmented payment corridors, high remittance costs, informal economies, diverse regulatory environments, and a population that will represent one in four people on the planet by 2050. The scale of opportunity is immense, but only if the technology is built with African conditions in mind.

AI as Africa’s intelligence layer

Financial infrastructure is where AI’s most immediate impact is likely to be felt. Stablecoins already serve as a settlement layer, simplifying the movement of value across borders. Banks provide the orchestration layer, serving as the infrastructure that enables on‑ and off‑ramps. AI becomes the intelligence layer that sits above both, offering prediction, optimisation, automation and explanation. It can forecast liquidity, optimise foreign exchange, select the most efficient payout channels and automate treasury workflows. In remittance ecosystems, AI can determine the most appropriate payout channel, whether M‑Pesa, momo or another local payment rail, based on cost, speed and user preference.

Beyond finance, agentic commerce represents a frontier where AI agents will autonomously manage payments, check reserves, schedule transfers and coordinate multi-step transactions. For a continent with rapidly growing consumer expenditure and the world’s youngest population, the commercial implications are profound.

But Africanisation requires more than technical capability. It demands governance. Africa’s regulatory landscape is diverse, and no single rulebook can apply across all jurisdictions. What is essential, however, is a baseline of governance frameworks that regulators can align around, one that protects consumers, promotes accountability for AI‑driven decisions and supports digital identity initiatives. Cross-border regulatory cooperation, already emerging in areas such as virtual asset oversight, will be critical.

The next wave of African innovation

Financial inclusion must also remain central. A significant portion of Africa’s population does not have consistent access to smartphones or 5G connectivity. Any AI-enabled system that ignores this reality risks deepening exclusion. The success of M‑Pesa, Momo, and USSD-based services demonstrates the power of designing for local conditions. AI must follow the same path, supporting users across the full spectrum of connectivity and device access.

Language and culture are equally important. Africa’s linguistic diversity is vast, and many languages are at risk of disappearing. AI offers a powerful opportunity to preserve these languages while embedding them into customer‑centric products and services. When users can interact with financial tools, agricultural platforms or commerce systems in their mother tongue, adoption accelerates and trust deepens. Cultural nuance is not a “nice to have”; it is a prerequisite for meaningful innovation.

Africa’s role in global technology is shifting. The continent is not only adapting existing solutions but increasingly creating new ones. Mobile money remains one of the world’s most significant financial innovations, born entirely on African soil. Today, African entrepreneurs are building fintech, AI and blockchain solutions that will be exported to other emerging markets. With growing interest in tokenisation, creative‑economy payments and AI‑driven commerce, Africa is increasingly positioned not as a follower but as a contributor to global technological evolution.

Africanisation is not a slogan, but rather a strategy rooted in practicality, cultural intelligence and the belief that technology must serve real people solving real problems. As AI accelerates, Africa’s ability to adapt, innovate and lead will help shape not only the continent’s future, but the future of global technology.



Article By Gillian Darko, Vice President of Strategy at Yellow Card