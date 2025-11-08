African CEOs Bet Big On AI, Skills, And Sustainability As Optimism Rebounds — KPMG 2025 Africa CEO Outlook

African CEOs are showing renewed confidence and resilience amid global uncertainty, with generative AI, talent, ESG, and cybersecurity emerging as the top strategic priorities shaping business growth across the continent.

According to the KPMG 2025 Africa CEO Outlook Survey, which gathered insights from 130 CEOs across Southern, East, and West Africa, 78% expressed strong confidence in their businesses’ growth prospects — up 12% from last year — while 98% expect expansion in the short term. Nearly nine in ten CEOs (86%) said they plan to pursue acquisitions over the next three years, reflecting optimism despite inflationary pressure and geopolitical volatility.

AI takes centre stage in African boardrooms

The survey found that AI adoption now tops the strategic agenda, with 71% of CEOs investing in AI to drive operational efficiency, decision-making, and resilience. A notable 26% plan to allocate more than 20% of annual budgets to AI, almost double the global average of 14%.

KPMG East Africa CEO Benson Ndung’u described this as a defining shift:

“Technology and AI — particularly agentic AI — are becoming central to how CEOs are shaping strategy. They’re not waiting for the future; they’re operationalising AI today.”

However, 96% of CEOs cited data readiness as a major barrier to adoption, pointing to unreliable infrastructure, limited broadband, and outdated computing systems. Ethical governance and data integrity also remain concerns, yet leaders are pressing forward pragmatically — with 45% investing in cybersecurity and digital resilience, 40% integrating AI into workflows, and 34% prioritising scalable innovation.

Talent and upskilling driving AI transformation

KPMG’s report underscores that AI success hinges on human capability, not just technology.

81% of CEOs believe AI upskilling will directly impact business success.

67% are redeploying employees into AI-enabled roles.

88% expect to increase headcount.

KPMG Africa partner Gerald Kasimu noted the importance of responsible adoption:

“You can’t focus only on performance and innovation — AI must be implemented with security and ethics by design, not as an afterthought.”

The report highlights Africa’s youthful workforce as a key advantage. Only 15% of African CEOs report generational gaps in AI-related skills, compared to 30% globally, giving the continent more time to build future-ready talent pipelines.

Regional trends show West Africa leading in redesigning roles for AI collaboration (65%) and redeploying staff to AI-enabled functions (70%), while East Africa leads in hiring new AI and tech talent (62%).

ESG commitments remain strong despite regulatory hurdles

Despite global economic headwinds, African CEOs remain committed to sustainability and ESG priorities.

79% expressed confidence in navigating ESG regulations, though only 55% felt ready to meet new reporting standards (vs 77% globally).

74% are leveraging AI to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency, while 46% have embedded sustainability into core strategy.

21% cited supply-chain decarbonisation as their top barrier to achieving net-zero goals.

West Africa leads in prioritising ESG compliance (60%), followed by East Africa (48%) and Southern Africa (35%).

Resilient optimism in a volatile world

KPMG Africa CEO Ignatius Sehoole said the findings reflect both the pressures and promise facing African leaders:

“We are leading through volatility — but also through opportunity. African CEOs are not just responding to global headwinds; they’re reimagining growth through innovation, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership.”

As the continent’s business landscape evolves, the 2025 survey portrays a region balancing ambition with pragmatism. With strategic investments in AI, skills development, cybersecurity, and ESG, Africa’s CEOs are positioning their organisations — and the continent — for sustainable, inclusive growth in the digital era.