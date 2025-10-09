Africa Urged to Develop Home-Grown AI for Climate Resilience at UNFCCC Forum

African leaders and experts called for stronger development and deployment of home-grown artificial intelligence solutions to tackle climate change during the UNFCCC Technology Executive Committee AI for Climate Action Forum 2025, held as a hybrid event in Dar es Salaam.

Prof. Peter Msoffe, Deputy Permanent Secretary in Tanzania’s Vice President’s Office (Environment), noted that while Africa faces significant hurdles — such as limited digital infrastructure, access to high-quality climate data, funding constraints and capacity gaps — those challenges also present opportunities to leapfrog legacy systems and innovate locally.

“Africa faces unique challenges — including limited digital infrastructure, restricted access to high-quality climate data, financial constraints and capacity limitations,” he said. “But these challenges also offer us opportunities: to leapfrog outdated systems, innovate locally and create home-grown solutions.” The Citizen

Msoffe emphasized that AI must be shaped by equity and inclusion, grounded in trust and transparency, and aligned with African values and realities. “Together, we can ensure these technologies serve our people and our planet — and not the other way around,” he added.

The forum set out five core goals, including showcasing local AI innovations, creating supportive policy environments, and closing data and infrastructure gaps.

Dr. Richard Muyungi, presidential envoy on environment and climate change, said Tanzania’s role as host reflects the country’s commitment to climate resilience and innovation. He welcomed the chance for African youth to contribute AI-driven solutions to climate challenges.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UNFCCC, highlighted AI’s potential to accelerate climate action — from optimizing land and energy use, strengthening early warning systems, to monitoring greenhouse gas emissions. But he also cautioned that without proper governance, AI could exacerbate inequalities through algorithmic bias, weak data controls, and the digital divide.

“Africa’s youthful population, expanding digital connectivity and urgent need for climate resilience create fertile ground for locally relevant AI innovations — but infrastructure and financing gaps remain major obstacles,” he said.

The forum, which precedes COP30 in Berlin this November, is seen as a key stepping stone for ensuring that Africa’s voice is central in shaping future climate-tech policies and solutions.