Zindi Hits 92 000 African Data Talent Milestone As AI Hiring Surges Across The Continent

African AI talent network Zindi has surpassed 92 000 registered data practitioners, reflecting a sharp rise in demand for data and AI skills across the continent. Founded in 2018, the Cape Town-based platform brings together data analysts, machine-learning engineers, AI specialists, and developers who compete in real-world challenges and get matched to jobs.

CEO and co-founder Celina Lee says Zindi has now supplied talent to over 200 corporates, NGOs, and government institutions, including Sanlam, Absa, Sasol, and Cassava Technologies.

“Every organisation now wants to understand and apply AI, and that all starts with data science,” Lee said. “Demand is big and growing fast.”

Talent demand outpaces supply

A surge in AI adoption is intensifying the scramble for skilled workers, with South African ICT roles among the most in-demand in the economy. Surveys highlight data scientists, software engineers, and cybersecurity specialists as top hiring categories, prompting many firms to look offshore for talent.

Zindi’s marketplace has become a key bridge, especially as companies struggle to recruit through traditional channels. A large share of practitioners on the platform are actively seeking new opportunities.

Skills through competition

To build experience and pipeline talent, Zindi runs two to three hackathons monthly tackling real-world problems in areas such as predictive analytics, computer vision, and natural-language processing.

Lee notes a strong link between participation and employability:

“Participants who complete four or more challenges are much more likely to get hired. It shows curiosity, persistence, and problem-solving.”

Team-based challenges have been especially effective at developing collaboration and communication skills needed in the workplace.

Building Africa’s AI workforce

Zindi’s growth underscores Africa’s rising role in the global digital economy, with its expanding youth population and rapidly growing AI ecosystem.