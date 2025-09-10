Wits Launches AI & African Music Project to Empower Musicians and Shape the Future of Creativity

A groundbreaking initiative blending artificial intelligence (AI) with African musical creativity has been launched by the Wits Innovation Centre (WIC) and the Machine Intelligence and Neural Discovery (MIND) Institute at Wits University. The AI & African Music Project seeks to empower musicians across the continent to explore the fusion of technology, heritage, and innovation, positioning Africa at the forefront of global music transformation.

Funded by Charles Goldstuck, a South African-born, U.S.-based music executive, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, the pilot program invites musicians, producers, composers, and music educators from across Africa to submit AI-driven music project proposals. The six-month initiative culminates in a showcase event in Johannesburg in April 2026.

Reimagining the Future of Music With AI

The project offers financial support, technical mentorship, and project management assistance to enable innovative, AI-powered ideas shaped by African sounds, languages, and traditions. Successful applicants will explore a wide range of possibilities, including:

Using AI to co-create, perform, and teach music rooted in African traditions

Recording, transcribing, and digitally preserving oral musical heritage

Reimagining traditional, indigenous, and contemporary African genres

Developing localized AI tools that understand African sounds, tonalities, and workflows

Selected awardees will receive ZAR 30,000 per month for four months and will be paired with an AI engineer and programme advisor to support project development.

Workshops, Collaboration, and Showcases

Participants will take part in an industry exchange and launch workshop in November 2025 at Wits University, where they will collaborate with AI specialists, music technologists, and fellow creators.

The program concludes with a showcase event in April 2026, where completed projects will be unveiled to industry leaders, investors, and global music stakeholders.

Championing African Creativity on the Global Stage

Billboard Africa, an official partner in the initiative, hailed the project’s potential to transform cultural innovation.

“As a dedicated partner to the continent’s music ecosystem, Billboard Africa is thrilled to support the Wits MIND Institute’s AI & African Music initiative,” said Nkosiyati Khumalo, Editor-in-Chief.

“The marriage of African creativity and innovation doesn’t just propel culture forward — it changes lives. This project opens doors for discovery, collaboration, and global recognition.”

Driving Homegrown Innovation

The project is spearheaded by Professor Christo Doherty, Acting Angela and David Fine Chair in Innovation at the Wits Innovation Centre, alongside Professor Benjamin Rosman, Director of the Wits MIND Institute.

“African musical creativity offers tonalities, textures, and traditions that challenge today’s AI tools — most of which are trained on Western datasets,” said Doherty.

“This project takes a bold step toward placing African creators at the centre of global technological transformation.”

Rosman added:

“Through this initiative, we’re not just participating in the global AI conversation — we’re leading it. By empowering musicians to experiment with AI, we’re unlocking new forms of expression and ensuring Africa is a creator, not just a consumer, in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.”

A Vision for AI, Culture, and Innovation

The AI & African Music Project represents more than a pilot program — it’s the start of a long-term strategy to position Africa as a global innovator at the intersection of AI, culture, and creative industries. By supporting musicians on the front lines of experimentation, Wits is laying the foundation for new digital tools, preserved cultural heritage, and entirely new forms of artistic expression.

Applications are open to African nationals working in any musical genre. The project offers not only funding and mentorship but also a platform to showcase African creativity on the world stage.