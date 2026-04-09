Vertiv AI Innovation Roadshow Returns to Africa as Virtual Event

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, is hosting the next edition of its AI Innovation Roadshow for Africa, this time in a fully digital format. The webinar is set to take place on Wednesday 15 April at 11:00 SAST.

Under the theme ‘AI-Ready Data Centres for Africa: Building Infrastructure for What’s Next’, the webinar will explore what it means to prepare African facilities for AI workloads, highlighting how data centres can support high-density computing driven by AI, cloud and digital transformation.

The session will examine the critical role of power, cooling and modular infrastructure solutions in evolving data centres for operational efficiency and future growth. Vertiv experts Wojtek Piorko, managing director for Africa; Jon Abbott, technology director; Andrew Carikas, senior manager: technical sales, thermal; and Haroun De-Almeida, senior manager: technical sales, AC power, will address key topics including:

· AI workloads and their impact on African data centre strategies;

· Power and energy efficiency requirements for high-density workloads;

· Cooling evolution, including precision cooling, chilled-water systems and high-density/liquid cooling readiness;

· Modular and scalable approaches for future expansion; and

· Resilient, future-ready facilities to support long-term growth in Africa.

A panel discussion on the topic ‘Powering AI in Africa: Exploring readiness, infrastructure challenges and scalable growth’ will feature insights from Piorko and other industry leaders, including Ayotunde Coker, CEO of Open Access Data Centres (OADC).

Says Piorko: “Africa represents a strategically important market in the global AI landscape, with growing investment in digital infrastructure. This next phase of Vertiv’s AI Innovation Roadshow brings together regional expertise and global insight in a format that allows us to engage a broader audience simultaneously, exploring the practical realities of preparing data centres for AI workloads and the infrastructure strategies needed to support efficient, environmentally responsible growth,” he comments.

Learn more about the AI Innovation Roadshow for Africa and secure your place. To find out more on Vertiv’s infrastructure solutions for AI, visit the Vertiv AI Hub.