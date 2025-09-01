UAE’s Space42 Signs Five-Year Strategic AI and SpaceTech Partnership with Angola’s Military Intelligence Service

Space42, a leading UAE-based SpaceTech and AI solutions provider, has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Angola’s Military Intelligence and Security Service (SISM) to advance cooperation in satellite communications, geospatial analytics, artificial intelligence, and national security technologies.

The agreement was formalised during the state visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Angola, at the invitation of President João Lourenço, and underscores the nations’ growing strategic partnership in the space, defense, and technology sectors.

Comprehensive Cooperation Framework

Under the MoU, Space42 and SISM will collaborate across seven priority domains:

Satellite Communications Technologies — Leveraging Space42’s YahClick and Thuraya satellite systems to expand high-capacity communication networks. Earth Observation — Delivering high-resolution imagery and advanced geospatial intelligence solutions. Artificial Intelligence Integration — Deploying AI-powered analytics to automate intelligence processing and decision-making. High-Altitude Platforms (HAPs) — Developing aerial systems for enhanced communications and Earth observation. National Security Drones — Deploying unmanned aerial systems for border surveillance and security. Border Control Solutions — Building integrated monitoring systems to strengthen national security. Command and Control Centres — Establishing advanced operational hubs for real-time intelligence management.

“After years of serving the Angolan people through our satellite services, this MoU represents a natural evolution of our commitment,” said Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer of Space42. “This collaboration builds on our longstanding relationship and represents an opportunity to create something truly meaningful together.”

Expanding Presence Across Africa

Space42 has a strong operational footprint in Angola, providing 100% national broadband coverage through its YahClick satellite network. The partnership will be bolstered by the upcoming Thuraya-4 satellite system, which is expected to deliver enhanced connectivity and AI-enabled capabilities across critical infrastructure, defense, and public services.

The MoU represents a significant step in Space42’s broader African expansion strategy, enabling the company to deliver next-generation AI-driven space technologies to government and enterprise clients.

Strategic Engagement and Technical Demonstrations

The agreement follows high-level meetings in the UAE between General João Pereira Massano, Head of Angola’s SISM, and Space42’s executive leadership. During these sessions, Space42 showcased its AI-powered geospatial analytics, satellite intelligence platforms, and integrated security solutions through live demonstrations.

The discussions laid the foundation for the newly signed MoU, reflecting Angola’s growing interest in leveraging AI and space-based capabilities to strengthen national security and enhance strategic decision-making.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech leader, formed in 2024 through the merger of Bayanat and Yahsat. The company operates two core business units:

Yahsat Space Services — Satellite operations and broadband connectivity solutions.

— Satellite operations and broadband connectivity solutions. Bayanat Smart Solutions — Integrating geospatial analytics, AI modeling, and situational awareness systems to enhance decision-making across governments and enterprises.

Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala Investment Company, and International Holding Company (IHC), reflecting strong institutional backing for its global expansion strategy.