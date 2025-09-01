Tunisia Secures $51M Loan to Modernize Civil Protection With AI, Drones, and Digital Operations

Tunisia will receive a 150 million dinar ($51 million) loan from the French Development Agency (AFD) to modernize its civil protection system, in a multi-year project that integrates artificial intelligence, robotics, and drones to enhance emergency response and public safety.
The plan, announced by Commander Khalil Mchari, head of statistics and operational support at the National Civil Protection Office, introduces advanced technologies and expanded infrastructure as part of Tunisia’s broader national digital transformation strategy.
Four Pillars of the Modernization Project
- AI-Powered Emergency Response
- Tunisia’s emergency number, 198, will be digitized.
- 24 new operations rooms will be established, equipped with AI tools to:
- Locate incidents faster
- Optimize rescue routes
- Improve coordination between responders
- High-Tech Equipment
- Acquisition of robots capable of handling toxic and radioactive substances
- Deployment of drones to enhance on-site assessments and field operations
- Expanded Regional Coverage
- Establishment of a specialized civil protection unit in El Jem (Mahdia governorate)
- Creation of light search and rescue teams, each consisting of 20 experts, strategically positioned across Tunisia
- International-Standard Training Facilities
- Construction of a new training school in Zriba, complementing existing infrastructure in Djebel Jelloud
- Curriculum designed to prepare future search, rescue, and diving responders to meet global operational benchmarks
Integration With Tunisia’s Digital Transformation Strategy
The initiative is part of Tunisia’s national digital transformation agenda, launched in November 2024 by Minister of Communication Technologies Sofiene Hemissi.
By digitizing public services and emergency management systems, Tunisia aims to:
- Strengthen institutional efficiency
- Improve public safety infrastructure
- Enhance the country’s resilience against natural disasters, industrial accidents, and urban emergencies
Tunisia’s leadership in digital transformation is reinforced by its 2024 UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI) score of 0.6935, placing it above both the global average (0.6382) and the African continental average (0.4247).
Implementation and Oversight
- The project will span several years, ensuring gradual deployment of systems and equipment
- Central and technical steering committees have been formed to oversee project delivery and ensure alignment with international standards
- The ultimate goal is to improve Tunisia’s operational readiness and make emergency services more adaptive, data-driven, and citizen-centric
Impact on Public Safety and Resilience
Once completed, the upgraded system is expected to:
- Reduce response times during emergencies
- Increase efficiency of search and rescue missions
- Strengthen preparedness against environmental, industrial, and urban risks
- Position Tunisia as a regional leader in digital-first civil protection systems