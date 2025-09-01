Tunisia will receive a 150 million dinar ($51 million) loan from the French Development Agency (AFD) to modernize its civil protection system, in a multi-year project that integrates artificial intelligence, robotics, and drones to enhance emergency response and public safety.

The plan, announced by Commander Khalil Mchari, head of statistics and operational support at the National Civil Protection Office, introduces advanced technologies and expanded infrastructure as part of Tunisia’s broader national digital transformation strategy.

Four Pillars of the Modernization Project

AI-Powered Emergency Response Tunisia’s emergency number, 198 , will be digitized .

, will be . 24 new operations rooms will be established, equipped with AI tools to: Locate incidents faster Optimize rescue routes Improve coordination between responders

will be established, equipped with to: High-Tech Equipment Acquisition of robots capable of handling toxic and radioactive substances

capable of handling Deployment of drones to enhance on-site assessments and field operations Expanded Regional Coverage Establishment of a specialized civil protection unit in El Jem (Mahdia governorate)

(Mahdia governorate) Creation of light search and rescue teams, each consisting of 20 experts, strategically positioned across Tunisia International-Standard Training Facilities Construction of a new training school in Zriba , complementing existing infrastructure in Djebel Jelloud

, complementing existing infrastructure in Curriculum designed to prepare future search, rescue, and diving responders to meet global operational benchmarks

Integration With Tunisia’s Digital Transformation Strategy

The initiative is part of Tunisia’s national digital transformation agenda, launched in November 2024 by Minister of Communication Technologies Sofiene Hemissi.

By digitizing public services and emergency management systems, Tunisia aims to:

Strengthen institutional efficiency

Improve public safety infrastructure

Enhance the country’s resilience against natural disasters, industrial accidents, and urban emergencies

Tunisia’s leadership in digital transformation is reinforced by its 2024 UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI) score of 0.6935, placing it above both the global average (0.6382) and the African continental average (0.4247).

Implementation and Oversight

The project will span several years , ensuring gradual deployment of systems and equipment

, ensuring of systems and equipment Central and technical steering committees have been formed to oversee project delivery and ensure alignment with international standards

have been formed to oversee project delivery and ensure alignment with The ultimate goal is to improve Tunisia’s operational readiness and make emergency services more adaptive, data-driven, and citizen-centric

Impact on Public Safety and Resilience

Once completed, the upgraded system is expected to: