Telkom FutureMakers and UK–SA Tech Hub Launch AI Readiness Accelerator to Empower South African Startups

Telkom FutureMakers, in partnership with the UK–SA Tech Hub (an initiative of the UK Government), has launched the AI Readiness Accelerator, a six-month programme designed to equip South African startups with the tools, talent, and technical capacity to harness artificial intelligence (AI) as a competitive edge.

“Unlike other programmes that teach you, this one builds with you,” said Telkom in its announcement on LinkedIn.

Building With Founders, Not Just Training Them

The fully funded accelerator offers a hands-on, founder-centric approach to scaling. Over six months, participants will receive embedded technical teams, AI engineering support, and guidance on data and cloud integration—all geared toward helping startups deploy practical AI solutions aligned with corporate and investor opportunities.

The programme’s structure is designed to de-risk early growth and prove market readiness, culminating in a sector-specific investor demo day. Each startup will present to curated investors matched by industry and stage.

Participants will also receive:

A Technical Due Diligence report to demonstrate investor and customer readiness.

to demonstrate investor and customer readiness. Executive wellness support to help founders stay mentally resilient during scaling.

to help founders stay mentally resilient during scaling. Access to corporate deal pathways through Telkom’s innovation and enterprise ecosystem.

Focus Areas and Selection

The AI Readiness Accelerator targets data-driven startups operating in high-impact verticals, including:

FinTech

EdTech

HealthTech

AgriTech

And other sectors leveraging AI and data for business transformation.

Only 10 South African startups—from Pre-seed to Series A stage—will be selected for this exclusive programme.

Applications are open until 24 October 2025 via this link.

Strengthening South Africa’s AI Startup Ecosystem

By combining Telkom FutureMakers’ innovation ecosystem and the UK–SA Tech Hub’s international network, the accelerator underscores a shared commitment to building Africa’s AI economy from the ground up.

The programme aims to bridge the talent, infrastructure, and investment gaps that often prevent early-stage companies from scaling AI-driven solutions.

With embedded engineers, investor access, and holistic founder support, the AI Readiness Accelerator stands out as a practical launchpad for startups ready to move beyond experimentation and into AI-powered execution.