Tanzania Unveils Strategy to Expand Digital Learning Across Education System

Tanzania’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has unveiled a strategy aimed at accelerating the adoption of digital technologies across all levels of education.

Carolyne Nombo, permanent secretary in the ministry, announced the plan Wednesday during an education stakeholders workshop in Dar es Salaam. She said the government is expanding digital learning from primary schools to universities, as well as technical and vocational education and training institutions.

Nombo said digital transformation has become a necessity under Tanzania’s Development Vision 2050, adding that the country’s future development depends on building a workforce with strong digital skills.

She said implementation will begin with strengthening digital infrastructure, including internet connectivity, access to digital devices and reliable electricity in schools, teacher training colleges, technical and vocational institutions and universities.

The strategy also promotes the use of approved digital learning platforms and encourages blended and online learning. Nombo emphasized the continued role of teachers, calling for enhanced training in digital pedagogy, information and communication technology, artificial intelligence and data skills.

She also urged universities and research institutions to support innovation in AI-enabled education to improve access to quality learning.