South Africa’s Online Travel Market Set to More Than Double by 2033 as AI Drives Growth

South Africa’s online travel market is poised for strong growth over the next decade, driven by rapid digital adoption and the increasing use of artificial intelligence across the travel value chain.

According to new research from IMARC Group, the country’s online travel market reached $2.54 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $5.96 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 9.93% between 2025 and 2033.

AI is playing an increasingly central role in reshaping how South Africans plan, book and experience travel. South African Tourism has launched Siyanda, an AI-powered travel assistant that offers personalized itineraries and round-the-clock destination guidance for North American travelers. AI chatbots are also being widely adopted to handle customer inquiries in real time, supporting bookings, restaurant reservations and travel recommendations.

Industry data show that nearly half of South Africans have used AI tools for trip planning, with adoption highest among younger travelers seeking more personalized experiences. Travel platforms are deploying AI-driven dynamic pricing and revenue optimization systems that analyze traveler behavior to tailor packages to individual preferences. Augmented reality tools powered by AI are also gaining traction, allowing users to preview accommodations and experiences before booking.

A key driver of market growth is South Africa’s shift toward mobile-first travel platforms. About 84% of travelers say smartphones or tablets improve their travel experience, supported by a growing base of more than 50 million internet users. Mobile devices have become the primary channel for researching, booking and managing trips, prompting platforms to introduce AI-enabled customer support, one-click payments and real-time itinerary updates. These tools are expanding access beyond major cities as mobile infrastructure and digital literacy improve in more remote areas.

Sustainability and experiential travel are also reshaping demand. Around 80% of South African travelers now consider the environmental impact of their travel choices. Online platforms have responded by adding sustainability filters that highlight community-run accommodations, heritage lodges and conservation activities. Demand is rising for culturally immersive experiences and underexplored destinations such as the Karoo, the Wild Coast and the Northern Cape, with many providers promoting off-peak travel to spread economic benefits more evenly.

Flexibility is another defining trend. About 40% of South African travelers now favor last-minute bookings, up from 31% four years ago. Remote work arrangements and economic uncertainty have encouraged spontaneous travel, pushing platforms to offer real-time pricing, instant confirmations and flexible rescheduling and cancellation options. This trend is particularly pronounced among younger travelers.

The market continues to evolve alongside broader industry developments. In January 2024, online travel agency Travelstart joined the Association of Southern African Travel Agents, strengthening its alignment with industry standards. In December 2024, South African Tourism partnered with Matador Network to launch Siyanda on the GuideGeek platform, making South Africa the first African destination to deploy a custom AI trip-planning tool.

In February 2025, official data showed an increase in inbound tourism, with the United States becoming South Africa’s largest overseas market. Airports Company South Africa announced plans to invest more than R20 billion in airport upgrades, including major projects at Cape Town International Airport, with construction expected to begin in 2026. These investments support the government’s goal of attracting 15 million international visitors by 2030.

Together, digital innovation, AI adoption and shifting traveler preferences are positioning South Africa’s online travel market for sustained growth in the years ahead.