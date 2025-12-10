South Africans Show High Trust in AI, Study Finds

More than three quarters of respondents in South Africa say artificial intelligence is useful, and trust levels are similar to other emerging markets, reflecting a population that is curious and optimistic about technological change.

A new international study by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and Cisco shows that emerging economies like Brazil, India and Mexico lead global AI adoption with strong usage and trust levels. South Africa demonstrates similarly high confidence.

South Africa’s adoption of generative AI is above average among the 14 countries surveyed, with 45.4 percent actively using the technology. By comparison, Canada reported usage of 27.6 percent and Korea reported 26.6 percent.

These emerging markets also report the highest recreational screen time, greater reliance on digital-only socializing and the most pronounced emotional highs and lows connected to technology use.

South Africa mirrors this pattern, with many respondents spending more than five hours a day on recreational screen time. The study notes that this level of screen use is associated globally with reduced life satisfaction.

The research collected data from Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Empowering emerging economies with AI skills is not just about technology, but about unlocking the potential of every individual to shape their future,” Cisco senior vice president and global innovation officer Guy Diedrich said.

Significant generational and geographic divides exist. Respondents under 35 are far more likely to use and trust AI, while older adults remain less engaged and less certain.

Younger adults worldwide report that most or all of their social interaction takes place online, and they express higher confidence in AI’s usefulness. More than half of respondents under 35 actively use AI, more than 75 percent say it is useful and almost half of those between 26 and 35 have completed some training.

Young adults are among the most active users of digital content, with the highest use of social media, online devices and generative AI.

Adults over 45 are less likely to view AI as useful, and more than half do not use it at all. Among respondents over 55, many say they do not know whether they trust AI, which suggests their uncertainty may be linked to a lack of familiarity rather than rejection.

South Africa reflects these generational patterns closely. Younger respondents show the strongest adoption levels, while older adults are more likely to express uncertainty.

Across all age groups, South Africans expect meaningful changes in the workplace, with many anticipating AI will have a significant influence on future jobs.

“A key measure of AI’s success should not be speed of adoption, but whether people across all ages, skill levels and geographies can use AI to improve their lives. That way, we can ensure Generation AI includes everyone,” Diedrich said.

The study calls for citizens, businesses and governments to bridge the digital skills gap, foster digital literacy at every age and prioritize wellbeing alongside innovation.

For South Africa, where enthusiasm for AI is high but wellbeing considerations require greater attention, a balanced approach to digital development will be essential to ensure equitable access and long-term benefit. Diedrich said only then can the digital future truly serve everyone.