South Africans Among First to Test WhatsApp Cross-Platform Messaging and AI Features

WhatsApp’s 2025 update cycle is accelerating, and South Africa remains a key global testing ground. With more than 25 million local users who rely on the app for stokvel administration, school groups, church coordination, transport updates and small-business operations, even minor changes can affect daily communication.

South African beta users in the 2.24.25.x branch are now reporting two major developments that could shift how the country communicates: cross-platform messaging and AI-powered reply features.

Cross-platform messaging begins rollout

European interoperability rules triggered Meta’s work on third-party messaging, but the company has confirmed the rollout will be global. South Africans are among the first outside the EU to see it.

The latest Android beta (v2.24.25.10) introduces a new inbox called “Third Party Chats,” allowing WhatsApp users to message contacts on apps such as Telegram and Signal. Supported features include text, photos, videos, voice notes and documents. Stickers and status posts are not yet enabled.

Local users on X have shared screenshots of the toggle appearing intermittently. For South Africans who use WhatsApp for family and Signal or Telegram for business or activism, the feature could increase privacy by eliminating the need to share phone numbers across apps.

AI tools get smarter and faster

Meta’s Llama AI model powers several new WhatsApp experiments. The largest so far is contextual quick replies, which analyze recent conversation history and suggest responses such as confirming lift times, sharing locations or acknowledging event details.

Early testers say the feature is especially helpful in large group chats, with one Johannesburg user reporting that it “saves data and time during slow network periods.”

Another feature under testing is AI-generated chat summaries. The tool condenses long message threads into digestible recaps. For example, missing a weekend of family chats could generate a summary noting key updates such as recipe shares.

Both AI features are optional and can be disabled.

Status and voice updates get improvements

South Africa is one of the world’s most active markets for WhatsApp Status, with nearly 80 percent of users posting visual updates daily. New enhancements include higher quality photo and video uploads, 60-second voice statuses and scheduling features for small businesses promoting holiday campaigns.

WhatsApp has refreshed its voice note interface with clearer waveforms and cleaner playback controls. These updates are expected to help communities that rely more on voice communication than texting.

Meta is also testing username handles so users can share @style identifiers instead of phone numbers, supporting safer interactions on platforms including Facebook Marketplace.

Why South Africa is getting priority

South Africa is considered one of WhatsApp’s most important emerging markets. With nearly 25 million users and an estimated R10 billion in annual economic impact, Meta prioritizes the country for high-usage feature pilots. For taxi marshals, informal traders, students and families, tools that reduce data usage and simplify communication offer immediate benefits.

Rollout will take place in phases from December 2025 through early 2026, beginning with Android beta testers before moving to wider releases.

Users who have spotted the new features are encouraged to share their experiences, as South Africa may continue to receive major WhatsApp upgrades before the rest of the world.