South African-Founded Healthleap Raises $38m for AI That Flags At-Risk Hospital Patients

Healthleap, a healthcare AI startup founded in South Africa, has raised $38 million in seed and Series A funding to expand a platform that scans hospital records for patients at risk of undiagnosed conditions.

The total comprises an $8 million seed round co-led by Sequoia Capital and First Round Capital, and a $30 million Series A led by Hummingbird Ventures.

Siblings Jemima and Josiah Meyer founded the company in 2022. Its software analyses electronic medical records — clinical notes, laboratory results, vital signs and medication records — for warning signs clinicians may miss.

Risk scores, not diagnoses

Healthleap began by detecting malnutrition among hospitalised patients and has since extended its models to conditions including delirium.

The platform does not diagnose. It produces risk assessments that help clinicians decide which patients need further evaluation, and it plugs into existing electronic health record systems so teams see the information within their normal workflow.

The company says earlier detection can also improve hospital efficiency by reducing complications and unnecessary days in hospital.

More than 50 hospitals

Healthleap says its technology is used in more than 50 hospitals, including Penn Medicine, Cedars-Sinai, Houston Methodist and Emory Healthcare, and that hospital partnerships grew significantly over the past year.

It plans to spend the new capital on engineering, product development, sales and customer support. It aims to extend detection to more than 40 major medical conditions, with a longer-term goal of moving into outpatient and home-based care.

The round reflects investor appetite for AI tools that support clinical decision-making for overstretched medical staff — and, for African investors, an example of a company founded on the continent building for international healthcare markets.