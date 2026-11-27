Lupa Robotics, an AI startup founded this year by South African engineering student Nureldin Mohamed, has raised $1.67 million in seed funding to build AI models that teach robots to handle objects as deftly as human hands.

Long Journey Ventures led the round, with unnamed investors also taking part. The money will go on hiring engineers, building tactile-sensing and data-collection systems, and creating large datasets of human hand movements to train and test its models.

Learning from human hands

Mohamed, who studies bioengineering and computer science at Harvard, is tackling “dexterous manipulation” — a robot’s ability to grip objects with its fingers and control how and where it applies force. Robots that work well with familiar objects on a factory floor often struggle when shapes, weights or settings change.

Lupa records people performing tasks using sensor-equipped gloves that capture hand movements and force, while head-mounted cameras film the task from the wearer’s point of view. The synced data is used to train robotic models. Mohamed said the goal is for what a model learns to transfer across different robots, though each would still need its own controller.

Still in R&D

Lupa describes itself as a research-and-development company. It plans to license its datasets first, then pre-trained models, to robotics companies and AI labs, with manufacturing, textiles and warehouse automation as early uses. It has not disclosed a valuation or a date for commercial pilots.

The round is small for physical AI: Genesis AI, which uses a similar glove-and-camera approach, announced a $500 million Series A in November.

Africa’s robotics gap

The African Robotics Network’s first State of Robotics in Africa 2026 report puts industrial robot density on the continent at about 10 robots per 10,000 manufacturing workers, against a global average of 152 in 2025 cited from the International Federation of Robotics. RevenueBase counted 32 AI-powered robotics companies in South Africa as of September.

The test for Lupa is whether it can turn human-hand data into a product manufacturers and logistics firms will actually build into their operations.