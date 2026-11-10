AWS Commits $100m in Cloud and AI Credits to Health Projects, With Kenyan Providers Among Participants

Amazon Web Services is committing $100 million in AI and cloud resources over five years to help healthcare organisations reach underserved communities, with several Kenyan providers among those already using its tools.

The AWS Health Impact Initiative will provide cloud credits, AI tools and agentic services to health nonprofits, government agencies, research institutions and technology companies. It builds on support for more than 600 health organisations in over 80 countries since 2021.

Kenyan participants

AWS highlighted several organisations in Kenya:

AAR Healthcare is deploying a health management information system across rural hospitals.

is deploying a health management information system across rural hospitals. Cogni-X Kenya is developing MOYO, an AI wellbeing platform offering emotional support, clinical assessments and crisis triage with referrals to local helplines.

is developing MOYO, an AI wellbeing platform offering emotional support, clinical assessments and crisis triage with referrals to local helplines. Jacaranda Health uses two-way text messaging to help mothers seek care across sub-Saharan Africa.

uses two-way text messaging to help mothers seek care across sub-Saharan Africa. Proximie is supporting surgical workforce development in East Africa through a digital community of practice.

is supporting surgical workforce development in East Africa through a digital community of practice. Savannah Informatics runs an electronic medical records platform it says indirectly reaches more than 271,000 people.

runs an electronic medical records platform it says indirectly reaches more than 271,000 people. TibERbu Healthnet is extending hospital and pharmacy systems built on Amazon Bedrock across more than 200 facilities, which it says serve 30.4 million Kenyans.

Three focus areas

The programme targets access to healthcare services, particularly in rural areas and low- and middle-income countries; research in women’s and children’s health; and access to nutritious food.

AWS says 92% of past awardees focused on improving access to or quality of health services, and 53% used AI or machine learning.

“Agents and AI are revolutionising health services, but these transformative technologies too often don’t reach the communities that need them most,” said Dr Rowland Illing, chief medical officer and director of healthcare and life sciences at AWS.

The gap AI can’t close alone

WHO projects a global shortage of 11 million health workers by 2030, with Africa facing a shortfall of about 5.85 million. AI can help with admin, diagnostics and data analysis, but its impact depends on infrastructure, reliable data and trained staff — and raises questions about privacy, clinical reliability and what happens when funding ends.

How to apply

Organisations can apply through their AWS account team or a public portal. Initial awards are up to $10,000 in credits, generally valid for 12 months and extendable to 24. Applications are reviewed weekly.