The European Union and Kenya have agreed to link their AI ecosystems and explore a shared AI computing facility for Kenyan startups and researchers, after the second EU-Kenya Digital Dialogue in Brussels on 23–24 November.

The two sides also concluded technical negotiations on a data adequacy arrangement that would allow personal data to move freely between Kenya and the EU, and launched a roadmap of priority areas for digital cooperation.

AI

The EU and Kenya will strengthen ties through EU-Kenya AI Factories partnerships, focusing on practical uses including language diversity and agriculture. They will also explore an advanced AI talent partnership and an open-access computing facility providing capacity for Kenyan startups, small businesses and research institutions. No funding or timelines were announced.

Data adequacy

With technical talks concluded, both sides will now start formal processes to adopt adequacy decisions. Once in place, these would recognise each other’s data protection standards and allow trusted cross-border transfers of personal data without extra safeguards.

Connectivity and digital ID

The Team Europe investment pipeline is expected to fund aerial fibre bringing internet access to 3,000 schools, health centres and digital hubs. Talks also covered submarine cables, satellite links, sovereign data centres and cloud infrastructure.

The partners will deepen cooperation on digital identity and interoperability, drawing on the EU’s Digital Identity Wallet framework and Kenya’s digital public infrastructure roadmap, and intensify exchanges on online safety, particularly protecting children.

Separately, the EU Digital SME Alliance and Digital Transformation Centre Kenya launched a business matchmaking partnership between European and Kenyan small businesses.

The EU-Kenya Digital Dialogue was launched in Nairobi in March 2026.