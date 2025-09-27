South African AI Tutor Maski Surpasses 100,000 Users in Six Months

Maski, a South African-built WhatsApp-based AI tutor, has reached more than 100,000 users just six months after launching in March.

Developed by Bytefuse in partnership with textbook publisher Maskew Miller Longman, Maski is designed for grades 1–12 and delivers individualized learning through text, images and voice notes. It is funded by Novus Holdings, which invested R55 million at launch.

Maths was the first subject supported, but the platform has since expanded to life sciences, physical science, geography, business studies and maths literacy. All content aligns with South Africa’s Caps curriculum. The tool also generates assessment worksheets to support teachers.

“Seeing thousands of learners on Maski at midnight before a maths exam changed everything,” said Greg Newman, Bytefuse CEO. “We wanted to build an experience that understands what each learner needs, just like a good tutor would.”

Backers now aim to reach more of South Africa’s 13 million pupils. Investors say Maski’s mobile-first approach and rapid adoption could reshape education across the country.