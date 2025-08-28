South Africa Faces Surge in AI-Defying “Superfakes” as Counterfeit Luxury Market Expands

As South Africa faces a sharp rise in counterfeit luxury goods, so-called “superfakes” are becoming increasingly sophisticated, posing a growing challenge to consumers, retailers, and law enforcement. Despite significant advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered authentication, counterfeiters are developing near-perfect replicas that even cutting-edge detection tools struggle to identify.

According to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of Luxity, a luxury authentication company, AI flagged 203 suspected counterfeit items in a single month. However, human experts later identified 91 additional fakes missed by the system — meaning roughly one in three counterfeits evaded initial AI detection.

“This demonstrates just how advanced these superfakes have become,” Zahariev said.

A Growing National Challenge

The South African Police Service (SAPS) recently seized R156 million worth of counterfeit products, underscoring the scale of illicit goods entering the market. The problem extends across online marketplaces, where major e-commerce platforms are struggling to remove counterfeit listings despite having robust infrastructure.

The convergence of consumer risk, market manipulation, and platform vulnerabilities highlights the growing need for professional authentication services to maintain trust and protect buyers.

AI vs. Superfakes: Progress and Limitations

While AI tools have become a powerful first line of defense, Zahariev notes they fall short against today’s high-quality counterfeits, which often feature:

Authentic-looking serial numbers and date codes

Artificially aged materials to mimic vintage items

to mimic vintage items Sophisticated replication of wear patterns

Despite these challenges, Luxity reports that AI image-based detection has improved by 67%, reducing the number of fakes that make it to final verification. However, false positives remain a concern — particularly for rare or vintage items, where limited training datasets can mistake natural aging for manufacturing flaws.

“AI is getting smarter,” Zahariev said. “The more tools available to spot fakes, the harder it becomes for counterfeiters to operate. But we’re not at a silver bullet yet.”

Consumer Awareness and Buyer Caution

With nearly 90% of shoppers expressing concern about product authenticity when purchasing pre-owned luxury goods online, experts warn buyers to remain vigilant. Many consumers unknowingly rely on generic AI tools offered by platforms, which are not foolproof.

“When you’re spending serious money on a luxury purchase, proper verification is not optional,” Zahariev cautioned. “Superfakes are getting better, and so must the tools, processes, and buyer education we use to fight them.”