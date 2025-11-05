SAP Expands AI-Powered Developer Tools And Pledges To Train 12 Million People In AI skills By 2030

SAP has unveiled a suite of AI-driven capabilities across its SAP Build platform while announcing a global commitment to train 12 million people in AI skills by 2030, reinforcing its push to help enterprises and developers build and scale intelligent applications.

The company’s expanded skills initiative will roll out hands-on training, certifications, and new learning programs in partnership with platforms such as Coursera, aiming to prepare professionals for the demands of an AI-powered economy.

New AI and developer features

SAP Build users can now integrate tools such as Cursor, Claude Code, Visual Studio Code, Cline, and Windsurf via new Model Context Protocol servers, enabling developers to build with preferred environments while leveraging SAP’s automation and workflow engine.

SAP also announced:

Joule Studio upgrades for building autonomous enterprise agents that make decisions using live business data

for building autonomous enterprise agents that make decisions using live business data A forthcoming integration with n8n , allowing AI agents to cooperate across workflows

, allowing AI agents to cooperate across workflows Enhanced automation to extend and customize SAP’s pre-built Joule agents

A new data product studio to convert raw enterprise data into AI-ready assets

to convert raw enterprise data into AI-ready assets Expanded Business Data Cloud interoperability via partnerships with Snowflake, Databricks, and Google Cloud

Enterprise-grade AI models

SAP introduced its first relational foundation model, SAP-RPT-1, designed not to predict text but to forecast business outcomes such as shipment delays or payment risk. The model is now live in a free developer playground.

Upgrades to the SAP HANA Cloud knowledge graph engine further automate complex data relationships, unlocking deeper business insights.

Why it matters

SAP’s announcements underscore the accelerating shift toward agentic AI, enterprise automation, and AI-ready data architectures, while emphasizing the need to build a global talent pipeline.

With millions of companies running on SAP systems, the company’s strategy positions it as a major force shaping how AI transforms finance, supply chain, HR, and industrial operations.

As enterprise AI adoption grows, SAP’s dual focus on technology innovation and workforce readiness aims to help businesses harness AI while ensuring global talent is equipped to thrive in an increasingly automated world.