Sage Launches Cloud-Based Next-Gen Sage X3 Built for AI-Driven ERP Future

Sage has introduced the next generation of Sage X3 at its Sage Future for Partners conference, unveiling a fully managed cloud version of the ERP platform designed to support continuous upgrades, deeper customization and AI-powered capabilities.

Delivered directly by Sage as a cloud service, the new Sage X3 targets mid-sized organizations with complex requirements. The system maintains the flexibility and industry-focused features long associated with Sage X3, while shifting to a streamlined cloud environment that reduces maintenance burdens and accelerates innovation.

The release arrives as businesses worldwide modernize core systems. Gartner estimates that by 2029, half of all cloud computing resources will support AI workloads, up from less than 10% today, and that more than half of organizations will adopt industry-specific cloud platforms to speed up transformation. These trends point to rising demand for intelligent, specialized and high-performance cloud solutions.

The updated platform integrates Sage AI and Sage Copilot. Users gain new Copilot capabilities, including Sales Insights for identifying revenue opportunities and Copilot Chat, which lets employees ask questions directly within their workflows. Sage said these tools help teams interpret information faster, reduce repetitive tasks and support quicker decision-making.

Sage also previewed its upcoming AI Agents. These connected services will work across finance, compliance and operations to complete tasks autonomously, anticipate needs and keep routine processes running. Together, Sage Copilot and the AI Agents are intended to help customers move toward more intelligent and automated operations.

“Delivering Sage X3 as a cloud solution gives customers agility and confidence,” said Dan Miller, executive vice president at Sage. “It removes the burden of system maintenance while preserving the powerful configurability that makes Sage X3 stand out. With cloud, partner expertise, Copilot and future AI Agents, we are helping businesses save time, adapt and focus on growth.”

For Sage partners, the cloud delivery model removes hosting and manual patching responsibilities. This enables partners to focus on industry solutions, process improvements and value-added services while Sage manages updates and version control. It also creates new opportunities for certified integrations and extensions.

Nick Tucker, commercial director at X3 Consulting, said the new approach allows partners to spend more time advising customers and integrating industry solutions, with the confidence that Sage is managing the underlying service.

The next-generation Sage X3 is available now to early adopters in the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany. Sage plans to extend availability to France, Canada and South Africa in the next rollout phase.