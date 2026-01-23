RelyComply Partners With Ozow to Strengthen Merchant Onboarding and Fraud Checks

RelyComply has partnered with Ozow, a South African payments company, to simplify and secure the onboarding process for merchants, enabling more businesses to begin transacting with confidence.

The partnership comes as South Africa’s payments landscape continues to evolve, with account-to-account, mobile and voucher payments becoming part of daily life. As digital payment activity increases, the risk of fraud also rises, including fake identities, mule accounts and fraudulent business registrations.

By embedding RelyComply’s AI verification tools into its onboarding process, Ozow aims to detect high-risk profiles earlier and support a safer payment network.

“Onboarding is where trust begins. As payment systems grow, that trust needs to scale too,” said Bradley Elliott, CEO of RelyComply. “Our partnership with Ozow reflects a shared belief that secure growth starts with smarter AML compliance.”

Ozow said the partnership aligns with its goal of making digital payments simple, safe and accessible for more South Africans, while strengthening confidence for both merchants and consumers.

“We’re excited to partner with RelyComply to enhance the safety and reliability of our merchant onboarding process,” said Rachel Cowan, interim CEO of Ozow. “As we grow, we remain focused on helping people and businesses transact with confidence.”