PwC: AI Could Help African Stories Travel, But the Growth Story Is in Advertising and Streaming

AI could help African creators, languages and stories reach wider audiences through translation, subtitling, localisation and discovery tools, according to PwC’s Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook 2026–2030 — though the report’s substantive findings concern advertising, streaming and gaming growth across South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.

What PwC says AI can do

On a continent characterised by extraordinary linguistic and cultural diversity, the report argues AI presents an opportunity to expand the reach and relevance of African entertainment and media.

Translation, subtitling and localisation can help content cross language barriers. Recommendation and discovery tools can make African stories easier to find. For media businesses and advertisers, AI can support greater personalisation, audience understanding and campaign performance.

PwC attaches a condition: the opportunity must be built on trust. Rights, attribution, privacy, data governance, transparency and human oversight will remain important as AI embeds across the sector.

The potential, the report concludes, lies in how effectively technology supports and amplifies human creativity rather than substituting for it.

Three different growth stories

Streaming. OTT video revenue is forecast to grow at 7.6% CAGR in South Africa through 2030, 15.9% in Kenya and 20.4% in Nigeria.

The difference is what happens to traditional television alongside it. In South Africa, traditional TV revenue is declining. In Kenya and Nigeria it continues to grow, more slowly than OTT.

Affordability leaves room to expand. By 2030, average annual OTT revenue per subscription is forecast at $76 in South Africa, $54 in Kenya and $42 in Nigeria — against more than $100 globally.

Advertising. Internet advertising grows across all three markets, with Kenya strongest: from $313 million in 2025 to $603 million in 2030, a 14.0% CAGR. South Africa remains the largest by value.

The composition is shifting too. Kenyan video internet advertising is forecast at 18.2% CAGR. Nigerian retail paid search is projected at 17.2% CAGR, overtaking traditional paid search in size by 2028. South African connected television contributes more significantly towards 2030.

“Kenya demonstrates the potential that emerges when strong connectivity, high digital engagement, and a mobile-first economy come together,” said Michael Mugasa, entertainment and media partner at PwC Kenya. “The next stage is about converting that participation into value.”

Gaming. All three markets are forecast to grow faster than the global gaming market. Nigeria leads, rising from $286 million in 2025 to $431 million in 2030 at 8.5% CAGR.

Social and casual gaming already accounted for 77% of Nigeria’s gaming segment in 2025 — evidence of smartphones opening the category without consoles or dedicated gaming computers.

“Nigeria’s momentum is being driven by a large, youthful and increasingly connected audience, but what makes the opportunity particularly exciting is its breadth,” said Udochi Muogilim, technology, media and telecommunications leader at PwC Nigeria.

Local content holds

Physical and shared experiences retain significant value even as audiences move online — and local work dominates both.

South Africa’s music, radio and podcasts market is forecast to grow from R8.0 billion in 2025 to R10.6 billion in 2030, with local artists accounting for 70% of the ten most-streamed artists in 2025.

Nigeria’s cinema market rises from $10 million to $29 million by 2030, a 22.8% CAGR from a small base, with local films representing almost half of total box office revenue in 2025.

Connectivity underneath

By 2030, 5G subscription penetration is forecast at 86.8% in South Africa, 51.6% in Kenya and 35.3% in Nigeria. Fixed broadband is growing faster than mobile across all three.

“As connectivity becomes faster, more reliable and more accessible, the opportunity is increasingly about how businesses use this growing connectivity to reach new consumers,” said Nana Madikane, PwC’s Africa technology, media and telecommunications industry leader.

Charles Stuart, PwC’s Africa entertainment and media leader, framed the conclusion: “As AI and other technologies transform how entertainment and media are created, distributed and monetised, the opportunity for all of us is to embrace that innovation while keeping people and meaningful connection at the centre.”

Based on PwC’s Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook 2026–2030, reported by Bizcommunity.